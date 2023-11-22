Wednesday, November 22, 2023
German bank team assures to enhance coop with KP govt

APP
November 22, 2023
Peshawar  -   A delegation from Germany’s state-owned development bank KfW met with Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department. The meeting discussed various areas of cooperation.

Among the development schemes, KfW is actively financing drinking water supply projects and contributing to the development of water and solid waste management infrastructure in the Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These initiatives aim to enhance resilient resource management in KP cities, building on the successful pilot project in Mansehra.

The Additional Chief Secretary expressed gratitude for KfW’s valuable support, providing both financial and technical assistance to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

