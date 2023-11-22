Gold price up by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs215,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs.215,100 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428 to Rs184,842 from Rs184,414 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs169,439 from Rs169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,011 from $1,999, the Association reported.