Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola
APP
November 22, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs215,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs.215,100 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428 to Rs184,842 from Rs184,414 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs169,439 from Rs169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,011 from $1,999, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023