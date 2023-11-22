Govt involved in pre-polls rigging: Parvez

ISLAMABAD - PTI President and former Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi arrived at Anti-Terrorism Court at Judicial Complex for hearing in a case.

He was presented in court today around 11:45 am for formal indictment in CTD Case.

Police registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security per­sonnel and creating unrest outside the judi­cial complex ahead of a court hearing of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 16th, 2023.

When Pervez Elahi reached the court Anti-terrorism court, Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqa­rnain wasn’t present in judicial complex since he was at Adyala Jail for Cipher trial of Imran Khan. Pervez Elahi sat with close family friends inside courtroom. He also made phone calls while waiting for the judge.

While talking to the media informally Per­vez Elahi said, “These two brothers who are blue eyed these days have increased gas pric­es and inflation so much that it’s getting im­possible for ordinary person to survive in this country, how will they go out and ask for votes with this performance?” He further said, “they have already started pre-poll rigging with in­volvement of government authorities special­ly Punjab police, we’ll file a case against them soon in high court.”

When The Nation asked Parvez Elahi, where are you planning to contest elections from, he replied, “I’m planning to contest elections from Talagang, Attock and Gujrat, we’re only waiting for election schedule to come out from ECP. If they’ll try to delay the polls we’ll go to Supreme Court and get justice from there.” He further added, “ECP has alotted us our symbol and PTI “Bat” will be on the ballot papers. We are asking them to give us right to hold political rallies”.

While answering another question of The Nation about PTI members leaving the party and lawyers, Elahi said, “They’ll all come back to the party before elections. For now, my ad­vise for them is to hide and wait for the right time. For some of our “week hearted” party members, we’re thinking about nominating lawyers as their covering candidates. You’ll see PTI campaign in full swing once the elections schedule is out”.

When The Nation asked about any meeting with Chairman Imran Khan inside jail premises, Parvez Elahi said, “We haven’t met yet inside the jail but our captain is very strong like the cap­tain of Australia who just won the cricket world cup.” He also said, “We’ll contest elections from Gujrat and it won’t matter if it’s against PML-Q or PML-N, we’ll beat them both. Free and fare elections are need of the hour right now”.

After a while court staff told Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq and Adv Umair S. Mughal that due to absence of Judge, case has been adjourned till December 21st. Pervez Elahi insisted that they want to appear Infront of judge upon which they were produced in FIA Court where Judge Shahrukh Arjumand presided the hear­ing. Pervez Elahi’s legal team filed application for meeting of family with Pervez Elahi in jail twice a week. Judge Shahrukh Arjumand or­dered jail authorities to submit their report regarding meeting of Pervez Elahi with family.