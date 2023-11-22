Gwadar Smart Port City master plan in high gear

ISLAMABAD - Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan (2019-2025) has picked momentum with a flurry of high-quality development activities in 13 areas to shape up the old-fishing town into a modern city.

The activities include the progression of the central business district, rehabilitation of old towns, remodelling of roads, establishment of parks, fostering of green growth, designing of ecological corridors, mapping out of tourism spots, digitalisation, and development of skill-based economy, aiming to lay down the foundation of social and civic amenities, trail-blaze new business avenues and making available state-ofthe- art health as well educational facilities.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, 75-page master plan document was prepared by China Communications Construction Company in conjunction with Pakistan’s Minister of Planning, Development & Reform and Gwadar Development Authority.

Work has been completed on various water supply projects in Gwadar. In this regard, two dams, Shadi Kaur and Sowd, have been completed and connected to the city through pipelines.

Meanwhile, a sewage water treatment plant has been set up so that the sewage water of Gwadar could be used for irrigation and agriculture, instead of polluting the coastline.

Gwadar Indus Hospital also called Pak-China Friendship Hospital for $30.5 million has been completed. It will provide the best medical facilities to the people of Gwadar district.

In the initial phase, Gwadar Port has gone digital as the state of the fibre optic cable network is operationalised in true letter and spirit, unveiling modernization of E-Custom at the Port for easier and simpler trans-shipment and containerized trade on commercialized modules.

With the laying down of fibre optic cable, paperless custom procedures have become fully functional, transforming Gwadar into a bustling hub of regional and international trade to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and China. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) completed the project of laying down the fibre optic cable.

The Balochistan government has approved a ‘central business district’ over an area of 2,500 acres in the port city under the Gwadar Master Plan. The government has also granted a tax-free zone status to Gwadar district, exempting the area from all provincial taxes in an attempt to boost economic activities, while a 280km road network has also been constructed.

Under the master plan, a project of a breakwater at Jebel-e-Nuh for the expansion of Port Gwadar worth Rs42.19 billion has been greenlighted.

The purpose of this breakwater project is mainly to provide ample marine protection against waves and monsoonal swells and meet limiting (allowable) wave conditions considered safe for berthing.

Gwadar Port Breakwater is designed to reduce coastal erosion and impacts of siltation at the East Bay. Overall, the Gwadar Port Breakwater will enable safe working at the port, navigation, cargo handling, berthing and unberthing, dredging, hydrographic surveys, mooring, etc.