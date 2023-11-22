Hesco claims recovery of Rs8.319b from defaulting consumers, power thieves

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs8.319 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity thieves.

The company’s spokesperson Sadiq Kubar informed here on Tuesday that Rs8.09 billion had been recovered from the defaulting consumers and the remaining sum under the head of penalties imposed against the power theft.

He said the company had severed the electric supply from 2,286 Pole Mounted Transformer (PMTs) while another 334 PMTs had been removed from the poles because the company owed Rs6.31 billion against those PMTs. He said HESCO had submitted 4,629 letters for registration of FIRs against electricity thieves in various police stations during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for recovery. He added that the police had so far lodged 616 FIRs besides arresting 98 suspected thieves.