Wednesday, November 22, 2023
IHC summons PM Kakar in missing Baloch students' case

1:26 PM | November 22, 2023
The Islamabad High Court has summoned caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Nov 29 in connection with the missing Baloch students’ case. 

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC heard the case of the implementation of the recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearance Commission and rejected a report submitted by the ministerial committee formed for the recovery of missing persons. 

Issuing a notice to the prime minister, the judge said the interior and defence ministers would also be summoned in this case. He remarked that it was the task of the executive but the court was now performing it. 

The judge questioned, "Would it be wise to refer this issue to the United Nations? Should we disgrace our country?” 

The additional attorney general requested the court not to summon the PM and the ministers. However, the judge remarked that the issue was being treated lightly as people are going missing. 

The judge emphasised that "while sitting in Islamabad we are talking about the Balochistan rights. I am giving one week to implement the recommendations of the Baloch Students Commission and produce 55 missing students. Otherwise the PM will appear before the court,” the judge ordered.

