IIUI’s core aim is to promote Islamic values: Spokesperson clarifies

ISLAMABAD-Spokesperson of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Nasir Farid Tuesday said that IIUI is an international seat of learning that has been serving the Muslim world for more than four decades in terms of promotion of Islamic values, Islamic character building in youth and dissemination of the Islam’s message of peace.

Referring to the queries of some media quarters about international stature and Islamic character of the university, the spokesperson IIUI in a statement said the Islamic character is the first core value of the University and there had been a lot of focus in the past few years on nurturing the quality and improving the standards of those academic programs dedicatedly aligned with the Islamic Character (Usuluddin, Shariah, Arabic, Islamic Economics etc.) of the university.

He informed that for the first time in the history of the University, IIUI is placed as 51-100 for Theology, Divinity and Religious Studies in QS World Subject Rankings and IIUI is number one in the subject based religious studies ranking in Pakistan.

Nasir Farid opined that the Islamic values and character has been of paramount importance for the university, which has led to the improvement in quality, transparency, fairness, merit and better quality of life at the campus.

He also mentioned the recent remarks of Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Syed Madad Ali Sindhi who appreciated the role of IIUI in promotion of Arabic language and its student’s centric approach.

The minister has urged rest of the universities to follow the vision of the IIUI management, he added.

The IIUI Spokesperson also desired that the university and the Ministry of Education would hold a joint international conference on the Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He also mentioned Dar-Ul-Muneera Centre for Quran Memorization and its science of International Islamic University (which was endowed by a former member of the Board of Trustees) where Tajweed, Quran Memorization and training courses are dedicatedly being held for more than 15 thousand on campus female students.

Nasir Farid said that Islamic Research Institute of IIUI prepared a narrative of inclusivity and discouragement of terrorism with the name of Paigham e Pakistan that had been lauded in parliament as well as at international levels.

He said the national and international scholars through international conferences, dialogues, seminars and out-reach programs by IIUI, were brought to a forum to guide the masses about the Islam’s true message of peace and love for humanity.

He apprised that the university, in previous three years has also commenced celebration of a “Seerat-un-Nabvi (PBUH) week that includes Naat and Speech programs, Qirat and Quiz programs and Lectures on “Reflecting on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Life, Character and Message”.

Talking about the international character of the university, he said it is very much intact with a thriving number of alumni from over 50 different countries as well as over 1600 international students from more than 30 countries currently enrolled in various programs.

Nasir Farid added that highly qualified sponsored faculty from universities and organizations from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, Kuwait and other Muslim Countries are greatly contributing to the cause of the University and reflecting a greater share of its internationalization.

He maintained that the IIUI is a leading university in Pakistan that has largest on campus presence of the female students who acquire quality higher education in the light of Islamic values.

He told that the university is far more engaged with international bi-lateral projects, research collaborations as well as linkages in last three years compared with the previous years.

Nasir Farid mentioned the showing satisfaction over the role of IIUI the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been generously contributing and supporting this educational institution, as an amount of 4.7 million dollars in terms of financial support/ donation for salary of employees was received by university in previous financial year and same amount is in pipeline for the financial year 2023-24.

He told that another important milestone in previous three years is approval of the construction of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz grand mosque by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will be built on the cost of 32 million dollars approximately.

Another 35.7 million rupees funded language/ interpretation labs are being established and launched with the financial support of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he added.

Nasir Farid said that with another financial support initiative from Saudi Arabia more than 200 computers are being purchased with the cost of 35.7 million rupees for the faculty of computing of university.

The spokesperson IIUI said that the university has marked its name across the world on number of renowned forums, the latest one is the achievement of varsity faculty members as a total of 7 faculty members of International Islamic University Islamabad have been ranked among the best researchers in the ‘World Ranking Top 2% Scientists’ list for year 2023.

He pointed out the international Islamic university is on the top across the country in terms of presence of international students that is true reflection of its international standard and stature.

Nasir Farid referred to the recent Convocation, where Chancellor of IIUI specially cherished that the female students’ presence at the university has outnumbered the male students and termed as a positive omen of progress.

He said that the university has state of the art facilities such as Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) through funding of Islamic Development Bank that is unique in its nature across the country.

He mentioned of the special professional and Islamic courses and programs held for the university employees the office of Professional Training as well as dedicated Islamic orientation programs for employees, students and various sectors of society were also held.

He told that pursuing the Islamic character of the university, it is mandatory for the students to study the Quranic teachings based subjects as well as the university is also going to launch special Arabic based courses for Quran comprehension for the general public.

The Spokesperson IIUI said the international stature of the university has further improved in previous three years due to the vision of IIUI President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi who has prepared a comprehensive strategic plan for the infrastructural development and academic excellence through special reforms.

He said due to the students centric approach of President IIUI the university has now dedicated facilitation centre and separate block for academics and examinations where national and international students are facilitated under one roof for the solution of their problems.

Nasir Farid mentioned of the separate sports galas that were held in male and female campuses, first time in the history of IIUI on a huge level that were participated by thousands of national and international students.