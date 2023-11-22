Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Indian workers trapped in tunnel for 10 days seen on camera

Agencies
November 22, 2023
International

SILKYARA-Forty-one Indian workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 10 days were seen alive on camera Tuesday for the first time, looking exhausted and anxious, as rescuers attempted to create new passageways to free them. One of the proposed routes is nearly half a kilometre (over a quarter of a mile) long. Still wearing their helmets, the men could be seen peering at the endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food and water are being sent. “We will bring you out safely, do not worry,” rescuers were heard telling the trapped men as they gathered near the camera, in video released by state authorities.

