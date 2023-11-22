Israel, Hamas close to deal on Gaza truce, hostages

BEIJING/GAZA - Hamas leader Ismail Hani­yeh said Tuesday that a truce agreement with Israel was in sight, raising hopes that doz­ens of people taken hostage in the October 7 attacks could be released from war-torn Gaza. A foreign ministry spokesman in Qatar, a key mediator, said ne­gotiations had reached a “criti­cal and final stage” and that “we are at the closest point” yet in reaching a deal.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benja­min Netanyahu, who has vowed to destroy Hamas, late Monday met families of some of the 240 hostages but was tightlipped about a potential breakthrough.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden indicated earlier that a deal was near, while his na­tional security spokesman John Kirby said: “We believe we’re closer than we’ve ever been, so we’re hopeful.”

Kirby, though, cautioned that “there’s still work to be done” and told reporters that “nothing is done until it’s all done”. Hopes of a breakthrough have been mounting since Qatar on Sunday said only “minor” practical is­sues remained for a deal.

Speculation grew further when the International Com­mittee of the Red Cross, which is often involved in prisoner ex­changes and hostage releases, said on Monday that its presi­dent had met Haniyeh in Qatar.

“We are close to reaching a deal on a truce,” the Hamas lead­er said, according to a statement sent by his office to AFP. Despite the efforts toward a truce, fighting raged on in Gaza’s bloodiest ever war, sparked by the Octo­ber 7 attack in which Is­rael says Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 peo­ple. In retaliation, Isra­el launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas government, the war has killed more than 13,300 people, thou­sands of them children. Is­rael’s war cabinet meet­ing to consider approval of a potential hostage deal has ended, and the securi­ty cabinet meeting has be­gun, the prime minister’s office told CNN. The full cabinet meeting will be­gin as soon as the securi­ty cabinet meeting ends. Israel Prime Minister Ben­jamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that progress is being made on the poten­tial release of hostages being held in Gaza. “We are making progress. I don’t think it’s worth say­ing more, even at this mo­ment, but I hope there will be good news soon,” Ne­tanyahu said as he met with reservists. The hos­tages to be released from Gaza in the first phase of a potential deal between Israel and Hamas will be Israeli citizens and dual nationals, a diplomatic source familiar with the talks told CNN Tuesday. Israeli government offi­cials are meeting Tuesday night to approve the deal on the Israeli side, which will be the last step in fi­nalizing the agreement, barring any unforeseen issues. Meanwhile, Chi­nese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made a three-point proposal on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, calling for a ceasefire to realise lasting peace and security. All parties in the conflicts should immedi­ately cease fire and hos­tilities, stop all violence and attacks targeting ci­vilians, and release ci­vilian detainees to avoid more loss of lives and suffering, Xi said at the BRICS extraordinary vir­tual summit on the Pales­tinian-Israeli issue.