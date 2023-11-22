Israel to continue attacks in Gaza after end of proposed temporary cease-fire: Netanyahu

Israel will continue its attacks in the Gaza Strip after a proposed temporary cease-fire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“We are at war, and the war will continue until all our goals are achieved," Netanyahu said in a speech ahead of a Cabinet meeting to discuss a proposed hostage deal and four-day cease-fire with the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas.

"Before us is a difficult decision but the right one," Netanyahu said on the deal, which also includes a swap of 50 Israelis held by Hamas in return for 150 Palestinians in Israeli jails, according to Israeli media.

"We will not rest until everyone is returned. The war has stages and the return of the hostages will have stages," added the Israeli premier.

Israel estimates that at least 239 Israelis are held by Hamas following a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.