JI Emir urges Australian HC to help stop Gaza bloodshed

LAHORE - High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins on Tues­day called on Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq at Mansoorah. Two sides discussed Pak-Australia relations and matters of mutual interest.

JI Foreign Affairs di­rector Asif Luqman Qazi was also present.

Sirajul Haq urged the visiting ambassador to employ diplomatic influence to halt the bloodshed in Gaza, em­phasizing the need for an urgent ceasefire in the war-torn area. He expressed confidence in Australia’s capacity, as a nation that upholds jus­tice and human rights, to play a pivotal role in putting an end to the violence in Gaza.

Haq handed over a letter to Mr. Hawkins addressed to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese, out­lining the dire situation in Palestine and seeking Australia’s intervention.

He highlighted that Israeli forces were re­sponsible for the killing of civilians, including children and women, resulting in a stagger­ing death toll of 13,000 people in Israeli at­tacks. He asserted that Palestinians have the right to resist against the occupants of their land, citing the rights granted to them under international law.

Characterizing the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza as a blatant violation of international law and a grave abuse of human rights amount­ing to crimes against humanity, the JI leader underscored the ur­gency of addressing these violations.

The meeting also delved into discussions on the Kashmir issue and the economic situa­tion in Pakistan.

Mr. Hawkins ex­pressed appreciation for the role of the Ja­maat-e-Islami in pro­moting peace.

Meanwhile, Haq pre­sided over a meeting of the JI central working committee which dis­cussed the prevailing political, economic sit­uation and upcoming election. The JI leader demanded free and fair elections, saying the election practices held in the past had weakened democracy due to rigging. He add­ed any future attempt to rig the polls would further destabilize the country. He said the JI would continue to struggle for the people of Gaza.