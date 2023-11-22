KP govt, EV Academy agree to provide training about electrical vehicles

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Electrical Vehicle Academy Islamabad, a private company which is providing trainings regarding electrical vehicles, have agreed to work through mutual collaboration to train skilled persons and technical students for the manufacturing of electric vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This initiative will help to promote the conversion of traditional vehicles towards electricity consumed vehicles in the province. As per this collaboration, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industries, Commerce and Technical Education department and EV Academy Islamabad will work jointly to provide the required trainings.

In this connection, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), a relevant subsidiary formation of the department will provide the space and required equipments for the subject training, while the training company will extend support in imparting requisite training through their qualified and trained trainers to train the technical students and skilled workers from the same modern technology.

In this regard, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education and Merged Tribal Districts Affairs Aamer Abdullah, met with relevant authorities of the company, (EV Academy), at Islamabad and discussed with them matter related to training of electric vehicles production/manufacturing in the province, similarly, the possibilities of mutual collaboration in this regard also came under consideration.

Directors of the Academy Saad Elahi and Amaar Hussain Jafari and Manager Operations Ikramullah participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, it was agreed to make joint efforts for providing necessary training for the manufacturing/ production of electric vehicles in the province, while the caretaker minister termed this effort of mutual cooperation in the province very useful and said that the skilled trainers of the company who are equipped by the advance experience of the automotive industry of the United States, will make possible to train the local technical students, skilled workers and trainers for promotion of electrical vehicles on local level.

It merits to mention, that the EV Academy provides training courses on the latest technologies in the automotive industry with professional technicians and trainers, equipped with US experience in the field of manufacturing electric vehicles.