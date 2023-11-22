LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in a day

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recov­ered Rs 19 million from 635 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on 69th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 69th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Hu­mayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.39 million from 88 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 4.87 million from 71 default­ers in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Mate­rial Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Mod­el Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.09 million from 59 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.56 mil­lion from 26 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhu­pura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.91 million from 67 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 3.18 million from 80 defaulters in Sheikhupura Cir­cle. He added that LESCO Manag­er E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsil­dar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.47 million from 124 de­faulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.87 million from 120 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recov­ery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.3 bil­lion from 41,781 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 165.48 million from 5,354 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 307.37 mil­lion from 5,349 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 185.60 million from 5,112 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 68.75 million from 2,074 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 87.93 million from 3,941 de­faulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 189.24 million from 4,888 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 82.30 million from 6,137 de­faulters in Okara Circle and Rs 215.20 million from 8,926 de­faulters in Kasur Circle.