Wednesday, November 22, 2023
LHC adjourns hearing of convicts’ appeals

MOTORWAY CASE

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of appeals filed by the convicts in the motorway gang-rape case. 

The division bench headed by Justices Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the appeals filed by the convicts, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali. During the proceed­ings, the prosecution requested time for arguments, which was granted by the bench, leading to a ten-day adjournment. 

The convicts, invoking Section 25 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, claimed the trial court’s sentence contradicted the case facts and law. The appellants submitted that they were not nominated in the first information report (FIR) and the description in the report was altogether different from their physical features and age.

The anti-terrorism court had earlier handed down the death sentence to the convicts on March 20, 2021, for charges including rape, robbery, mischief, and kid­napping, stemming from a Sep­tember 9, 2020 incident where they allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint on the motorway in Gu­jjarpura after her car ran out of fuel. An FIR was lodged with Guj­jarpura police under various sec­tions of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

