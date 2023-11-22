LHC directs to continue crackdown against individuals driving without licence

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed authori­ties to continue crackdown on individuals driving with­out license.

The court also instructed the Excise Department’s di­rector general to provide de­tails of vehicle registrations.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the petition filed by accused Afnan, involved in a fatal car collision that claimed six lives, challenging inclusion of death charges in the case, with a plea for his protection.

During the proceedings, the police submitted a re­port on actions taken against underage drivers, in compli­ance with previous court or­ders. The report highlighted ongoing measures against individuals driving without license. Additionally, the po­lice presented a report de­tailing complainant Rafqat Ali’s statement, indicating the inclusion of sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR, which led to the accused Afnan’s remand from the anti-terrorism court.

Afnan’s counsel requested the court to quash the FIR, emphasizing fines for un­derage drivers—Rs. 300 for lacking a license and Rs. 500 for being underage. The counsel also mentioned the arrest of another individual, Ibrahim, which the inves­tigation officer clarified as pending, not arrested.

Expressing concern over potential widespread ar­rests, the court emphasized a balance between law en­forcement and individual rights. Finally, the court di­rected the Chief Traffic Offi­cer to engage educated law­yers in awareness campaigns within schools.

At this stage, a provincial law officer reported over 2,986 cases were filed against underage, unlicensed drivers operating cars or bikes. Sub­sequently, the court adjourned further proceedings.