LHC invalidated court orders on Musharraf conviction, notes SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday noted that the Lahore High Court (LHC) not only disregarded but invalidated its orders regarding trial and conviction of former presi­dent and army chief Gen (retd) Per­vez Musharraf by Special Court.

A four-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and com­prising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah, and Jus­tice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of the appeals of the ex-COAS against the Special Court judgment, and Bar Councils petitions (PBC), Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), former President of LHCBA, Rawalpindi Bench, and others against the LHC verdict to declare judgment of the Special Court null and void.

During the hearing, Additional At­torney General Aamir Rehman said that the federation is not defending the LHC judgment. He told that the federal government has prosecut­ed Musharraf. The Chief Justice said that they are not attending the mer­it of the case, but only examining the jurisdiction of the High Court to set aside the Supreme Court orders.

Hamid Khan, appearing on behalf of the ex-President LHCBA, told that before the constitution of the Spe­cial Court on 20-11-2013, the Su­preme Court had passed two orders. He said that the LHC entertained the petition in derogation of the apex court orders. The Chief Justice ques­tioned whether the judgments of the Supreme Court are not binding upon the High Courts. Hamid Khan stat­ed that the High Courts are bound to follow the apex court judgments.

Justice Faez said that the LHC not only disregarded, but also invalidat­ed the Supreme Court orders. He in­quired from Hamid Khan is there any precedence in the history in this regard. The counsel of ex-President LHCBA replied; “It is unusual.”

The Chief Justice said at the glance of filing of writ petition before the LHC raised disturbing questions. It noted that when the writ petition was filed, the petitioner (Musharraf) was abroad at that relevant time. How in the absence of Special Power of Attor­ney the writ petition filed. How it was entertained, how it was fixed before a single judge of the LHC, and how the matter went to the larger bench of the High Court later on. Salman Safdar, the counsel for former army chief, sought one week to get instruc­tions from the family of deceased Per­vez Musharraf. The Chief Justice told him that for us (Court) you are former army chief’s counsel, as you had filed the appeal, adding that the court can dismiss the appeal if not pressed, and will never record in the order that you are not pressing the appeal. Later, the bench adjourned the case till today for further proceedings.