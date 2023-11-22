Master Paints, FG/Din Polo qualify for Aibak Polo Cup semis

LAHORE-Master Paints and FG/Din Polo from Pool A secured their spots in the semifinals of the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 with noteworthy victories on Tuesday at Lahore Polo Club.

A lively audience, including families and polo enthusiasts, gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to witness the exciting matches. Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, and various dignitaries were in attendance. Committee member Feroze Gulzar expressed gratitude to all the sponsors for their support.

The presence of notable figures, including Directors of Master Paints Farooq Amin Sufi and Sufi Muhammad Haroon, CEO of Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Director Mir Khuzaima Ahmed, Director of Rijas Faisal Shehzad, CEO of Platinum Construction Company Qadeer Ashfaq, Directors of Newage Cables Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam, Guard Group Director Taimur Ali Malik, Fatima Group Director Abbas Mukhtar, Din Group Director Farhad Shaikh, added prestige to the event.

In the day’s first match, FG/Din Polo secured a semifinal berth by defeating DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel 7-5½. Juan Cruz Greguol led the scoring for FG/Din Polo with three goals, supported by Mian Abbas Mukhtar with two goals, and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Farhad Shaikh each contributing one goal. Nicholas Roberts and Daniyal Shaikh scored four and one goal respectively for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match witnesseda closely contested battle, with Newage Cables/Master Paints prevailing over Team Master Paints by 8-6. Despite the loss, Master Paints qualified for the semifinals based on a superior goal average in their pool. Hamza Mawaz Khan showcased remarkable performance, scoring five goals, while Adnan Jalil Azam, Alman Jalil Azam, and Ahmed Bilal Riaz each added one goal for Newage Cables/Master Paints. Iranian player AmirrezaBehboudi netted all six goals for Master Paints. Today (Wednesday), teams from Pool B will vie for their chance to advance to the semifinals.