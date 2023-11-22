Minister vows to protect rights of employees

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Goods, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Ahmed Rasool Bangash on Tuesday underscored the importance of development and economic stability for the province.

The minister was addressing an oath-taking ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat. The ceremony was attended besides others by KP Minister for Planning and Development Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Minister for Local Government Engineer Aamir Durrani, President of the Driver Association Sher Zaman Mehsud, General Secretary Sardar Ali, and Chairman Muhammad Ifthar.

Ahmed Rasool Bangash highlighted the collective responsibility to steer the province towards progress.

He emphasised the need for unity and collaboration to achieve common goals, stating that every individual, regardless of their role, plays a significant part in the development of society and the state.

During the ceremony, the Caretaker Finance Minister administered the oath to the officials of the Civil Secretariat Drivers Association.

He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the rights of officials and drivers from all departments are duly recognised and protected.