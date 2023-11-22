Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister vows to protect rights of employees

APP
November 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Goods, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Ahmed Rasool Bangash on Tuesday underscored the importance of development and economic stability for the province.

The minister was addressing an oath-taking ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat. The ceremony was attended besides others by KP Minister for Planning and Development Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Minister for Local Government Engineer Aamir Durrani, President of the Driver Association Sher Zaman Mehsud, General Secretary Sardar Ali, and Chairman Muhammad Ifthar.

Ahmed Rasool Bangash highlighted the collective responsibility to steer the province towards progress.

He emphasised the need for unity and collaboration to achieve common goals, stating that every individual, regardless of their role, plays a significant part in the development of society and the state. 

Murders, not accidents?

During the ceremony, the Caretaker Finance Minister administered the oath to the officials of the Civil Secretariat Drivers Association. 

He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the rights of officials and drivers from all departments are duly recognised and protected.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023