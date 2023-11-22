Mission-oriented training in peacetime guarantees excellence on battlefield: COAS

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) visited Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corps on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise is aimed at validating offensive operational concepts. COAS witnessed an impressive display of complex manoeuvres undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks. COAS ALSO met the troops participating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism. General Syed Asim Munir highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm. Army Chief dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms in view of rapidly changing threat environment. He also appreciated the proficiency gained in night operations. COAS reiterated that only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime can guarantee excellence on the battlefield should the need arise. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.