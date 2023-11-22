Mission-oriented training in peacetime guarantees excellence on battlefield: COAS

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gener­al Syed Asim Munir NI (M) visited Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corps on Tues­day. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise is aimed at validating offen­sive operational concepts. COAS witnessed an im­pressive display of com­plex manoeuvres under­taken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks. COAS ALSO met the troops participating in the ex­ercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and profession­alism. General Syed Asim Munir highlighted the im­portance of combat readi­ness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm. Army Chief dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms in view of rapidly changing threat environ­ment. He also appreciat­ed the proficiency gained in night operations. COAS reiterated that only re­alistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime can guarantee excellence on the battlefield should the need arise. Earlier on ar­rival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.