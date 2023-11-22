MQM’s two ex-MNAs join PPP

KARACHI-Former members of the National Assembly of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Wasim Qureshi and Muzammil Qureshi have announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the latter claiming that more announcements are on the cards.

Flanked by former other MQM leaders who previously joined PPP including Saif Yar Khan, Tauqeer Ahmed, ex-MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor, Ex-MNA Ali Rashid, Ex-MPA Smita Afzal, Ex-MNA Manohar Lal, Ex-Senator Mohammad Ali Brohi, Ex-MPA Khalilullah, Ex-MPA Saleem, PPP Karachi division president Saeed Ghani said in the upcoming general elections, PPP will emerge as the largest party in Shahr-i-Quaid like the entire country, while MQM is confused by the popularity of PPP.

He said that in the coming days, more personalities from other parties including MQM will join the Pakistan People’s Party and this process will continue.

MQM is currently in the grip of PSP. Saeed Ghani stressed that MQM should play a political role, the language of hooliganism and bullying will not be tolerated in any case.