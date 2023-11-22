Murders, not accidents?

This humble opinion refers to one of the most fatal and highlighted cases recently occurred at Defense Housing Authority, (DHA), Lahore. Perhaps, except the police, even a man in the street knows that the wide carpeted roads of DHA and Canal Road etc. at Lahore are often used as racing tracks by teen offenders. Presumably, they are seen to be influenced by powerful as well as substance back up. There are a lot of reports regarding this case but it is very difficult to reach the main context of the case, factually and legally. One of the questions which comes to our mind as being students is that why parents allow their underage offspring to drive a car or a motorcycle during midnight at such hustle bustle roads? The nefarious and criminal activities like racing, one – wheeling and acting stunts have become a matter of routine on these roads.

These roads have become more death traps than travelling facilities. So, let us talk about people reviews on this hot topic.

Different people have different thoughts regarding this case. Either, the factual happening is not discussed on any social or electronic media platform or is exaggerated. There are bundles of questions arising in every single mind, but according to our perception a very sensitive question arises as to whether it is a fatal road accident or a murder? Ultimately, police and judiciary have to investigate and adjudicate the matter. There are many aspects which are supporting our statement and we may have a brief look at them. According to media, the teenager was alone at the spot, but the young boy confessed that he was with his friends at that time of occurrence in order to take food from a nearby international food chain. So where are those friends who helped the main accused? Why they are not highlighted on media or arrested by police. As per rumours, the statement which circulates that the other friends are not underage and hence are the real offenders or abettors. According to law, a minor is not liable for capital or death punishment under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the teens are placed in juvenile jails, so in order to relieve themselves, they are presenting the minor. The interview given by the offender in which he claims that he was an A2 student, then his age would possibly be in between 17-18 years, then after his ossification test, he must be punished for this heinous act under general law, if proved. In many of USA states, the teens are used for the murders of family and drug rivals as police cannot arrest teens under their relevant laws. Probably, we have also adopted this juvenile law from US and misuse it in Pakistan to score enmities.

Secondly, an other hearsay, which is not obviously a piece of evidence, also circulates that the family of the offender had some sort of personal issues with the dead souls before, then it might be taken as targeting killing. The family of the victims have also stated before police that the offender tried to harass the women in the car. The offender was continuously tracking them and the car driver told him not to do so, but he started shouting rather than apologizing.

All the impressions were supporting the statement that it is a murderous act but in this case there is not only one murderer, but also the family of offender is involved in one way or the other, not directly but for sure indirectly. The parents should act strictly towards their children. I am extremely sorry to mention this, but offender’s parents are equally responsible for this act. The way he argued with victims was not suitable. Is this kind of behavior being learnt from the schools and the family? We can fairly say that this careless behaviour from parents lead to tragedies like this tragedy. Furthermore, where are the laws? Is there any law which allows the young one to drive without license? Honestly speaking, no warden takes strict action against these road incidents. They are supposed to fulfill their duties with honesty.

Seen from another angle, if, however, it is an accident what happens? The compensation for the death caused by the road accident is set out for Rs.250,000 under traffic laws which is paid to the legal heirs of the victim, no punishment as imprisonment is provided under the law. Even under PPC, diyat or compensation in terms of money is provided and not imprisonment. As such crimes are often committed by the teens of posh and wealthy areas, no fear of punishment prevails as they are capable to pay compensation money. Thus laws are required to be amended. Whether, this amount mentioned before can bring the pretty souls back to their family? Absolutely not!

As it may be concluded, not the traffic but the executive police under police stations on priorities like heinous crimes such as dacoity, robbery and street crime etc., should take stringent action against these fatal road crimes and in order to control just as it controlled the kite flying crimes. Moreover, special laws should be made in order to control this heinous crime.

The parents plus wardens and police should act like responsible citizens for such crimes committed by such teens. Interestingly, these murderous acts are given name of accidents which are actually not. Awareness should also be created by educational institutions and social and electronic media. Such evils and crimes could only be handled successfully by a collective effort by the citizens, society and the state.

–The authors are students of BS English and BS Economics respectively and members of Remedy Foundation, a society working for human rights in Pakistan. They can be reached at remedylaw07@ gmail.com