Naqvi lays foundation stone of Gujranwala University

LAHORE - Fulfilling another commitment to the people of Gujranwala, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, alongside the Punjab Cabinet, laid the foundation stone for the long-awaited Gujranwala University.

Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir led a prayer during the momentous occasion, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Naqvi, expressing his dedication, directed the swift completion of the university construction project. Specifically, he instructed Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir to personally oversee the development of the University of Gujranwala. Naqvi affirmed that, with divine will, classes at the university would commence within a year.

Highlighting the significance of this establishment, the Chief Minister acknowledged the enduring demand and necessity for a university in Gujranwala. The establishment of the university was poised to facilitate higher education for students in the region.

In a briefing, the CM was apprised that the estimated cost for the University of Gujranwala’s establishment exceeds Rs5.61 billion. The proposed university site spans 961 kanals, strategically located closest to the city.

Secretary Higher Education and Housing, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Gujranwala, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, and relevant officials were also present.

CM inspects PIC upgradation project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Tuesday, focusing on the progress of the PIC upgradation project. The Chief Minister meticulously examined the ongoing construction activities in the emergency block of the expansion project. During the inspection, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the upgradation would lead to an increase in emergency beds. He announced plans for the installation of LED screens to enhance the convenience of patients and their attendants. In a crucial directive, Naqvi directed not to keep oxygen connections open.

CM Mohsin Naqvi personally surveyed the construction work on three floors of the hospital, particularly in the private wards and rooms under construction. He instructed to ensure spacious private rooms, scheduling work in three shifts, and emphasised completing the upgradation project within the designated timeframe.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited patients in the ward, expressing personal interest in their well-being. Responding promptly to a complaint of overcharging at the canteen from an elderly patient’s attendant, Naqvi directed AC Model Town to swiftly address the issue.

Engaging with patients and attendants, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi proactively addressed concerns, taking immediate action on a complaint of misbehaviour and entering the hospital with money by a young man.

Provincial Minister Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, Special Secretary Health, Chief Executive Officer PIC Dr. Anjum Jalal, MS Dr Tahsin, and other officials were present.

CM reviews progress on Expressway Motorway Link Road

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by the Punjab cabinet, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Flagship Project Expressway Motorway Link Road in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

During the visit, the CM personally assessed the ongoing construction activities at various sites, including the asphalt laying process, said a handout.