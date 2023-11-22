Nawaz, Fazl discuss seats adjustment ahead of polls

Avenfield case: IHC to hear Nawaz lawyers on 27th.
ISLAMABAD\LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held discussions on current political scenario with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F). After arriving at Rehman’s residence in Islamabad both the former prime ministers extended condolences to Rehman over the sad demise of his mother-in-law. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari, Ishaq Dar, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Engineer Ziaur Rahman attended the meeting.
Senior PML-N leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said his party would not respond to Bilawal’s diatribe against the PML-N leadership in a similar fashion because it did not want to escalate bitterness in politics. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sanaullah explained, “The PML-N does not want to increase the bitterness; that’s why we are not responding to Bilawal’s [criticism] in his own diction.” He even sought to justify Bilawal’s harsh criticism by attributing it to the political necessity of PPP to attract the anti-PML-N vote through an anti-PML-N narrative. Bilawal in his recent speeches launched a diatribe branding PML-N as the “Mehangai [inflation] league” and accusing Nawaz Sharif of preferential treatment from the caretaker government. Sanaullah said that PML-N would not adopt a similarly confrontational approach to Bilawal’s criticism as he underscored the need for collaboration for the country’s betterment, citing the restraint exercised by both parties during their alliance in the previous coalition government led by the PML-N.
He expressed a commitment to reducing, not increasing, bitterness and referred to Bilawal as a brother, asserting that even after the election, everyone would be brought together for the country’s progress.
Sanaullah urged Bilawal to align his tone with his stature as the chairman of a party and cautioned against making inflammatory remarks in politics. He emphasized that unity would be essential to overcoming post-election crises, expressing the belief that Bilawal’s anti-PML-N rhetoric would not sway voters against the party.
Highlighting contradictions in Bilawal’s statements about the government formation, Sanaullah pointed out that he has been shifting positions from claiming their government is coming to talking about a coalition government. The time is not far when Bilawal would be predicting a PML-N government coming to power after another 10 days, he said in his satirical comment. Sanaullah stated that apart from securing a majority in Punjab, the PML-N anticipates winning in other provinces in the upcoming elections. In South Punjab, efforts are underway to bolster the electoral strength of the Muslim League-N, he added.
Highlighting the party’s past success in South Punjab, Sanaullah mentioned that in 2013, 34 out of 46 seats were held by the Muslim League-N, expressing confidence that this time they would win more than 40 seats. Trusted and influential personalities from South Punjab are aligning with the PML-N, with recent joinings from figures such as Sami-ul-Hasan Gilani, Syed Mubeen Ahmed, Syed Mehsud Alam, and Syed Mubin Zaman.
Welcoming the new members, Sanaullah emphasized that they joined the PML-N due to strong political backing in their respective constituencies. He defended the concept of electables, stating that if a party worker is strong in a constituency, they would contest elections for the worker. However, if the worker suggests electables for a constituency, the party would issue tickets accordingly. Sanaullah asserted that the PML-N aims to form the government based on its majority in the upcoming general elections, promising to address the challenges faced by the people. He recalled the progress achieved under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in 1999 and 2013, expressing determination to bring the country back on track. Addressing concerns about democracy, Sanaullah acknowledged its gradual strengthening, emphasizing the need for refining these processes over time. Regarding the establishment’s role in recent political events, he stated that it remained neutral during the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in 2022.
Responding to questions about Khawar Maneka’s recent interview, Sanaullah deemed the content correct, raising questions about Imran Khan’s actions. Regarding the PDM’s role, he clarified that it was initially an anti-government coalition that later turned into a government coalition, emphasizing that PDM was not an electoral coalition. In talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in KPK, Sanaullah confirmed that negotiations were underway with the JUI-F chief for seat adjustments. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought arguments from Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s counsels on November 27 on his appeal in the Avenfield reference.
A two-member bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the directions while hearing the appeals moved by Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption references. During the hearing, Azam Naseer Tarar, the lawyer of Nawaz Sharif, informed the bench that they had developed a sequence for the hearing. He added that they had a plan to give arguments for the appeal filed against the Avenfield reference first.
At this, Justice Aamer asked from the counsel that how much time they would require to present his arguments. Amjad Pervez, another member of Nawaz’s legal team, told the court that a decision on the Avenfield reference has been made on merit. While Tarar added that the decision pertaining to the acquittal of the co-accused is final, as it was not challenged in the Supreme Court. The IHC CJ remarked that all that happened in the Al-Azizia appeal regarding the suspension of the sentence. He added arguments on merit were never heard in the case. Further, the judge asked Pervez about how many hours, and not days, would be required for arguments. The lawyer responded saying that he needed four to six hours. The judge said that in the Al-Azizia reference, the appeal was not heard by both the members of the bench. He told the lawyer to forget about Al-Azizia case for now and only present arguments on Avenfield case.
Nawaz’s counsel said that the NAB had failed to provide any evidence. He requested the court to conduct hearing of the appeal, if necessary, on a daily basis. The judge also asked the NAB prosecutor the same question that how much he needed to argue the case. In his response, the latter said he would need approximately half an hour time. The bench asked that does this mean that the NAB does not want to say anything? Later, the judge deferred the hearing of the appeals till next Monday (November 27) and asked Nawaz’s lawyers to give their arguments when the court meets again.