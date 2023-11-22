Number of net-metering based solar installations up 108pc in FY2022-23

ISLAMABAD-The number of net-metering based solar installations in Pakistan has increased by 108 percent and reached 1055.03MW from the earlier 508.1MW during fiscal year 2022-23.

To meet electricity load through clean solar energy technology, reduce electricity bills of public offices and relieve electricity utilities, Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has tendered 85 public sector buildings, said the Year Book 2022-23 released by Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

As of 30th June, 2023, the number of net-metering based solar installations had reached up to 63,703 with a cumulative capacity of 1055.03 MW, the Year Book said.

From 1st July 2022 to 30th June, 2023, the addition in number of net-metering based solar installations is 33,472 with capacity addition of 546.93 MW, it elaborates.

As of June 30, 2023, the number of PPIB certified installers has reached up to 327 with 175 new certificates issued between 1st July, 2022 to 30th June, 2023.

To substitute expensive imported fossil fuel with solar power, the first project under this initiative is to be developed at Kot Addu/Muzaffargarh, Punjab with a capacity of 600MW. The government plans to add approximately 6,000MW solar PV capacity under this initiative primarily through competitive bidding. PPIB floated tender for 600MW solar PV project at Kot Addu/Muzaffargarh on February 15, 2023 with bid submission deadline of 31st May, 2023. However, PPIB received no bids for the aforementioned tender. PPIB will refloat the tender for the 600MW solar PV project Kot Addu/Muzaffargarh after the revision of tariff benchmark by NEPRA.

The report further said that solarization of public sector buildings will help in meeting certain portion of electricity load through clean solar energy technology, reduce electricity bills of public offices and relieve electricity utilities/distribution companies from long-term dues. PPIB has been tasked to carry out the solarization of public buildings through competitive bidding on behalf of the public sector entities (the “Procuring Agencies (PAs)”. PPIB has tendered 85 public sector buildings on own cost model for solarization till date.

Another initiative in FY2022-23 is the introduction of solar PV generation on 11kV feeders. According the Year Book, significant number of electricity consumers in Pakistan suffers from poor power quality (scheduled & unscheduled outages, low voltage, etc.). Decentralized, medium-scale solar PV power can contribute cost-efficiently to alleviate some of these problems by feeding directly into the medium-voltage (MV) network, thereby improving the local losses and voltage situation. PPIB prepared RFP documents for procurement of Solar PV projects of suitable capacity upto maximum 4MW through competitive bidding process at 11 kV feeder level and distributed among all the DISCOs. DISCOs will float the RPF immediately after approval of RPF and determination of Benchmark Tariff by NEPRA.