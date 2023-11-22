Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Operations against smoke emitting vehicles accelerated

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The KP Transport Department has accelerated operations against vehicles emitting harmful and environmentally detrimental smoke in the provincial metropolis Peshawar.

Orders have been issued to collect documents from the drivers of numerous vehicles and conduct daily smoke checks. Station staff in collaboration with traffic police officers, are inspecting vehicles emitting hazardous smoke on various Peshawar roads, collecting documents from drivers, and issuing orders for further vehicle checks in the VETS mobile laboratory.

Transport authorities say that the VETS team, in collaboration with traffic police, is actively conducting daily operations against smoke-emitting vehicles in Peshawar. Mobile VETS teams, stationed on different roads, inspect over three hundred vehicles daily, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and large vehicles, for emissions of toxic and polluting smoke.

