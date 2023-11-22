Pak-KSA focus on immediate delivery to enhance export of human resource from Pakistan

RIYADH - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM ) Jawad Sohrab Malik met with Minister Dr Abdullah Nasser Abu Thnain, and Deputy Minister Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim, Ministry of Human Resources and Social De­velopment, in Riyadh on Tuesday. The leaders highlighted the long-standing and brotherly relations be­tween Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

SAPM expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom for providing job opportunities to around 3 million Pakistani workers. Both leaders discussed ways to en­hance the export of skilled manpow­er from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, said a press release.

SAPM informed that the Govern­ment of Pakistan has prioritized the skill development of Pakistani workers. He stated that the gov­ernment wants to send a more skilled workforce to Saudi Arabia and invited Takamol, a Saudi ini­tiative to develop human capital, to open more testing and training centres in Pakistan. He also offered to extend full cooperation to Taka­mol to work as an independent training and certification company in Pakistan. Further, TVTC can also collaborate for training initiatives in Pakistan. It is noteworthy that NAVTEC and TVTC shall sign the MoU very soon.

The minister of Human Resources and Social Development appreciated the offer of SAPM and directed Taka­mol to find ways to implement the suggestions made by SAPM.

Both sides reiterated their com­mitment to enhancing the export of skilled manpower from Pakistan. SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik was ac­companied by Ambassador of Paki­stan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, Director General BEOE, Akram Kha­waja, Muazzam Ali Dy head of Mis­sion and Sohail Babar Warraich, Community Welfare Attaché. The visit of the SAPM to Saudi Arabia remained extremely productive in Pakistan’s national drive to acceler­ate manpower export from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.