Pakistan Army trains over 23,000 KP Police personnel in merged districts

Pakistan Army has trained more than twenty-three thousand Police personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in merged districts in five different phases to enhance their capabilities to meet the modern requirement.

According to details, more than six-hundred police Jawans were provided specialized training of SSG, while they were also provided training to defuse the IEDs in different areas.

The training includes the usage of heavy weapons, search operations and protection of common people during untoward situations.

Similarly, the Pak-Army also looks after the families of fifty-three martyred police personnel in North Waziristan district.