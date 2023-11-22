Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Pakistan, Denmark agree to enhance cooperation in multiple fields

Web Desk
8:34 PM | November 22, 2023
Pakistan and Denmark, while expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations, agreed on Wednesday to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the various fields.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the third round of the Pakistan-Denmark annual bilateral political consultations (BPC) held in Copenhagen, according to a press release received here on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan and Denmark’s Under Secretary for Foreign Policy Ambassador Anders Tang Friborg led their respective sides.

Both sides extensively reviewed the entire ambit of bilateral relations covering political relations, trade, climate change, green energy cooperation, investment and people-to-people contacts.

During the consultations, the Danish side shared that they were in the process of enhancing the capacity of the Danish embassy in Islamabad to meet the increasing demand of Pakistani visa applicants for travel to Denmark.

