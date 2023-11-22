Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
November 22, 2023
“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science.”
–Albert Einstein

The Lost Colony of Roanoke remains an enduring mystery in American history. Founded in 1587, the settlement, led by John White, vanished without a trace, leaving behind only the cryptic word “Croatoan” carved on a tree. The unexplained disappearance of approximately 115 settlers has puzzled historians for centuries. The absence of conclusive evidence sparks theories ranging from assimilation into nearby Native American tribes to harsh weather conditions or even foul play. Despite numerous expeditions and excavations, the fate of the colonists remains elusive, shrouded in the enigmatic legacy of the Lost Colony, captivating the imagination and curiosity of generations

