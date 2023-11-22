Wednesday, November 22, 2023
PM condemns terrorist attack on army convoy in North Waziristan

Web Desk
8:38 PM | November 22, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military convoy in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

The prime minister expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of two security personnel, including Lance Naik Ihsan Badshah and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain, and sympathised with the bereaved families.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in paradise.

The prime minister reiterated the resolve to continue the war against terrorism till the elimination of the scourge.

He said the sacrifices of the Pakistan army and law enforcement agencies for the country’s survival were unforgettable and the whole nation felt proud of its martyrs and their families.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

