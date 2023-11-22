PML-N assures Senate has no plan to revisit 18th Amendment

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday assured the Senate that the party had no plan to revisit the 18th Amendment to the Con­stitution if it came to power.

Leader of the House Sena­tor Ishaq Dar speaking on a point of order rejected a media report that his party PML-N had instructed its manifes­to committee, led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, to start work on redoing the 18th Amend­ment. The landmark Amend­ment that devolved several powers and responsibilities from centre to the provinces was passed during the PPP-led government in 2010.

“I would say categorically that the party has not given any such mandate to its mani­festo committee,” he said, add­ing that the manifesto was at drafting stage and had yet to be unveiled. The leader of the house recalled that the 18th Amendment was introduced as a result of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed be­tween PPP and PML-N in 2006 in London to “revive true face of the Constitution.”

Dar said the National Fi­nance Commission (NFC) Award determined the formu­la of distribution of resourc­es among federal government and provinces. He said that the 7th NFC Award, announced in 2009, set provinces’ share of federal resources at 57.5 per­cent and central government’s share at 42.5 percent. The new formula of sharing of distri­bution was a complete rever­sal to the previous one, which gave 42.5 percent share of fed­eral resources to provinces and 57.5 percent to the centre, he added.

Former finance minister Dar underlined that the 18th Amendment was not an is­sue but talks about revisiting it used to start after every few months. “We should consid­er, try and make an effort that provinces work on human re­source development.” He re­ferred to a statement of the provincial education minister that 3,500 schools in Baloch­istan have faced closure due to non-availability of teachers. He said the federal government still allocated a budget for higher education and health sectors, which have been de­volved to the provinces.

“The background is different but people perhaps don’t have any clarity,” the leader of the house said. He emphasized that his party was not consid­ering any proposal to revisit the 18th Amendment. At the same time, he said that bring­ing a constitutional amend­ment was not an extraordi­nary thing. The house or any political party could introduce a constitutional amendment as there are still many things to do, he added.

Separately, Foreign Minis­ter Jalil Abbas Jilani told the house that the Foreign Office had to issue a clarification following a statement by the presidency that President Dr Arif Alvi in his telephonic con­versation with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas has suggested “one-state solu­tion” to the Palestine issue.

Talking about the controver­sial statement that the presi­dency had immediately with­drawn following its release, Jilani said that the clarifica­tion was immediately shared with the OIC Secretariat and other relevant institutions in­cluding the United Nations. “Pakistan has always taken a principled position of two-state resolution, based on pre-1967 borders and in the light of UN and OIC resolutions, of the matter.”

The Foreign Minister said that the President’s statement did not include the input of Foreign Office and he did not know the context of the talk about a one-state resolution.