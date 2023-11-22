Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Police foil bid to smuggle Iranian fuel worth Rs3m  to Karachi

Agencies
November 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The police foiled an attempt to smuggle Iranian fuel worth Rs3 million from Balochistan to Karachi, im­pounded the tanker and arrested the driver. Accord­ing to details, the Mochko Police checked a suspected oil tanker at Hub check-post. Spokesperson of SSP Keamari said that during search of tanker, 12,000 li­tres diesel and 1,130 litres Iranian petrol were recov­ered and tanker driver Is­rar Ahmed was arrested. The recovered Iranian fuel was being transported from Balochistan to Karachi. The confiscated Iranian fuel laden tanker and detained driver were handed over to Custom officials for further investigations.

Agencies

