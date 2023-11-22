Wednesday, November 22, 2023
PPP gears up for its 56th Foundation Day celebrations

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Former Prime Minister and PPP Central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party remained consistently prepared to actively participate in the electoral process. PPP al­ways supported the masses’ right to vote to promote democratic norms in the country. He ex­pressed these remarks in a meet­ing held to review preparation for marking the 56th Founda­tion Day of PPP, at Bilawal House. Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Khawaja Rizwan Alam and many other local leaders from differ­ent districts of south Punjab also joined the meeting. It was decid­ed in the meeting that all allied wings of PPP would be activated for the coming elections. Gilani informed that the main ceremo­ny regarding PPP’s Foundation Day would be held in Quetta on November 30. PPP other lead­ers including Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Khawaja Rizwan and some others expressed their resolve to continue the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Our Staff Reporter

