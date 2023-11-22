Wednesday, November 22, 2023
PPP to move no-confidence against ECP if polls unfair: Bukhari

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it will bring a no-confidence move against the Election Com­mission of Pakistan if the polls are unfair. PPP Sec­retary General Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari said the PPP’s stance on a level playing field for every­one was clear.

“We expect the Election Commission to fulfill its constitutional responsibility for conducting fair and transparent elections. If the elections are not trans­parent, there will be a lack of confidence in the Elec­tion Commission,. Non-transparent elections could lead to anarchy,” he said in a media interaction. He said PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari had clarified the role of the Election Commission and the caretaker government, asserting that if 2018 is repeated, it will not be beneficial for the country. Bukhari raised concerns about the influence of a personality before elections, equating it to pre-election rigging.

“The biased behavior, actions, and any favorit­ism in electoral processes will be questionable, and any electoral facilitation will raise concerns,” he contended. He emphasized that the political and economic instability cannot be borne by the country due to controversial elections.

