Wednesday, November 22, 2023
President for boosting trade ties with Bulgaria

Staff Reporter
November 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing econom­ic, trade and cultural cooper­ation between Pakistan and Bulgaria. He said that Pakistan greatly valued its ties with Bul­garia and wished to strength­en them in all fields of mu­tual interest. The President expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassa­dor-designate to Bulgaria, Mo­dasar Chaudhry, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tues­day. Talking to the Ambassa­dor, the President underscored the need for the exchange of political and business delega­tions to further improve bilat­eral cooperation between Pa­kistan and Bulgaria. He asked the newly-appointed envoy to work on establishing institu­tional linkages between the chambers of commerce of the two countries to enhance eco­nomic relations. The President also emphasised the need to improve relations in the ed­ucation sector by developing collaborations between Paki­stani and Bulgarian universi­ties and arranging exchanges of faculty and students.

Staff Reporter

