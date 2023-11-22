Private universities announce tuition fee waiver for Danish schools

LAHORE - Several pri­vate sector universities have allocated seats and allowed fee-waiver to the students of the Danish Schools on the in­structions of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm­an. The universities include Gift University (Gujranwala Institute of Future Technolo­gies), Qarshi University, The Green International Univer­sity, University of Faisalabad and Superior University. The Governor Punjab said that this initiative will provide opportunities to the intelli­gent and capable students of Danish schools to materialise their dreams and progress in life, adding that these chil­dren will not only change the destiny of their families but will become an asset for the country. He said that no child should be deprived of higher education due to poverty and lack of resources. The Gover­nor Punjab said the initiative of private universities is com­mendable. He further said that whether it is academics or extra-curricular activities, these children studying in Danish schools are not less than anyone in terms of abili­ties and skills. He said that the children belonging to the most deprived sections in remote areas are being pro­vided with opportunities for higher education through Danish Schools. He expressed hope that these children would play their role in the development of the country by getting education from Danish schools.