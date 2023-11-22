PTI, PML-N two sides of same coin: Bilawal

UPPER DIR - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the people of Pakistan are being faced with a plethora of issues including high inflation, unemployment and poverty while the political leaders unfortunately are not sensing gravity of their pains.
Addressing a party workers’ convention in here on Tuesday, Bilawal said that the huge crowd has made the party proud. He thanked the people of Dir for attending the workers’ convention in large number. He said that they salute the loyalty of Dir residents, as they had supported PPP since the eras of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said the manner with which the politics of hate and division is being given space in the country is further harming it, he added.
“We are not aware of what our traditional politicians intend to do, but their politics is harming the people. We have to leave this politics behind if we are committed to solve the problems of the people”, the PPP chairman said.
Addressing the audience, Bilawal said: “You have seen the real faces of Mehangai League [PML-N] and the PTI.” He went on to say that PML-N and PTI have the same goal. The PPP chairman said that PML-N wanted to take revenge after coming into power. Bilawal said his party was unaware that the PML-N would take revenge when they were coalition partners. The PPP Chairman further said that he has experienced both the government and the opposition, and Pakistan has unparalleled potential. The only hindrance in exploring it is the politics of hate and division, as well as the egos of our traditional politicians. They are not engaging in politics, rather are using it as a means of carrying out personal vendetta against each other, he maintained.
“The politicians of Lahore especially are of the viewpoint that ‘either they would play or no one else’. This is only causing harm to the people. When the PDM government was formed, we chose to become a part of it because our intention was to combat fundamental problems including the economy through the alliance. We had a good start as we came to power in a democratic manner and all institutions too announced their neutrality, and were remorseful over the mistakes made in the past”, the party chairman said.
As the PPP, we welcomed this and were under the impression that our allies were those who talked of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ and the democracy. We joined hands with them to help the country emerge from the economic crisis, bring a positive change and put a stop to the inflation. However, the economic crisis worsened with the changing finance ministers.
As far as our political thought was concerned, we were hoping that true democracy would be restored but we, along with the young generation of the country was disappointed to witness no such progress.
The people of Dir have made it apparent that they are ready for the elections. The people have now seen the real face of the PTI, along with the destruction it brought along under the guise of ‘Tabdeeli’. The Mehengai League has too been exposed. The people have to give an opportunity to the PPP now, as they did in the past by electing Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, while simultaneously changing the destiny of the country.
As an unarmed woman, Benazir Bhutto faced two dictators, and was successful only because her brothers from Dir stood with her. When given the opportunity again, we will again change the destiny of the people through hard work and dedication. The PPP has always represented the downtrodden masses. The PPP government is not of the elites, but the labourers, farmers and students. The people have suffered through the rest of the governments, be it the PML-N or PTI, who have never provided any relief to the poor.
Bilawal vowed to increase salaries for all government employees by a whopping 100 per cent if his party was given another chance at power.
“I have a plan. We have begun a pilot program in Sindh, the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’, which we wish to extend to the rest of the country”, Chairman Bilawal said. The purpose of the card is to provide health and educational facilities to the labourers through the card, so that it can benefit all the hard-working people of the country, regardless of them being from the private or public sector. He promised that not only will the PPP establish a 500-bed hospital within six months, but will also make a hospital in every district. We will also open a medical university. There is unlimited potential in the country.
In all the districts of Karachi, we have opened ‘chest pain units’ and established free-of-cost cardiology hospitals all over Sindh. Through public-private partnership, we began the Thar Coal Project and provided employment to the local men and women.