Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Punjab cabinet meets in Gujranwala

APP
November 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Punjab cabinet, led by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, convened its 32nd meeting in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Gujranwala, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced four pivotal projects for the city, said a handout issued here.

The projects include the establishment of a vegetable market and Guwala Colony in Gujranwala, along with the construction of 24 new classrooms for DPS Gujranwala. Additionally, approval was granted for the creation of two model graveyards in Gujranwala and the establishment of a Punjab University campus in Daska. 

During the meeting, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi provided a briefing on the ongoing public welfare projects in the Gujranwala Division. The Punjab cabinet approved setting the minimum support price of wheat at Rs4,000 per maund, a decision aimed at providing relief to farmers.

Murders, not accidents?

Further decisions included an increase in the financial assistance package for the family members of government employees who died during service. The cabinet also approved the provision of funds for the establishment of an endowment fund for the welfare of artists, designed to support deserving artists.

