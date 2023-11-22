Punjab’s first ever Sports Medicine Clinic to be functional in Dec, says DG Sports 

LAHORE - Punjab’s first ever Sports Medicine Clinic will be functional in the first week of Dec 2023. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on Tuesday said that the construction of SBP Sports Medicine Clinic has been completed and now this great health facility is ready for inauguration. In this regard, Dr Asif Tufail visited Ghurki Hospital on Tuesday where Dr Naeem and other medical experts briefed him about the working of latest medical technology being utilized for the treatment of orthopedic patients. During his visit, DG Sports, who was accompanied by Deputy Director Tariq Khanzada and DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah, inspected various sections of Orthopedic Department and their working. He said the unique Sports Medicine Clinic will be the first of its kind in Punjab province and definitely, it will be a great facility for all players, coaches and sports persons where they will get free treatment and consultancy. “Renowned health experts including orthopedic surgeons, psychologists, physiotherapists and nutritionists will be available for the treatment of all athletes who got injuries before, during and after sports competitions.”