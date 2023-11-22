Rs482.3 million fine imposed on 3,985 electricity thieves: FESCO

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.482.3 million on 3985 electric­ity thieves caught during last 74 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vig­orous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 74 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3985 power pilferers from its six circles.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.482.3 mil­lion on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 10.4 million in addition to getting Rs.296 million recov­ered from them.

The FESCO also got cases registered against 3787 ac­cused whereas the police arrested 3303 electricity thieves so far, he added. Giv­ing further details, he said that in First Circle Faisala­bad, up till now, 1031 elec­tricity thieves were caught and handed down with a fine of more than Rs.124.3 mil­lion under 2.727 million de­tection units.

He said that 645 electricity thieves were caught in Faisal­abad Second Circle so far and fined more than 1850,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.85.8 million.

Similarly, 465 electric­ity thieves were caught from Jhang Circle and handed down with a fine of 1521,000 detection units amounting to Rs.62 million.

In Sargodha Circle, 564 electricity thieves were handed down with more than 1388,000 million de­tection units amounting to Rs.65.9 million. Meanwhile, more than 2172,000 de­tection units amounting to Rs.104.7 million was im­posed on 952 electricity thieves caught from Mian­wali Circle. In Toba Tek Singh Circle, 328 electricity thieves were caught and more than 770,000 detection units amounting to Rs.39.4 million were imposed on them as fine, spokesman added.