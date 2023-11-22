Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Rule of masses if PPP voted into power: Khuhro

Agencies
November 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Tuesday said that PPP had been always striving for ensuring transparent elections for the sake of the country’s political stability and for strengthening democratic system.
Talking to a state news channel, he said that all political parties should contest elections based on their manifestos rather than using money and rigging in elections. Replying to a query, he said that if the PPP is voted into power, then there will be the rule of the masses, adding, it is important to have the right manifesto and doctrine to lead the country to success. He also emphasised the importance of a level playing field for all political parties in the upcoming elections.

Agencies

