‘Scholars role vital in fostering harmony, making violence free society’

MULTAN - Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad empha­sized the crucial role of scholars in fostering communal harmony and building a violence-free society.

Recognizing the strength of na­tional institutions, he highlighted the army chief General Asim Mu­nir’s commitment to promoting Islamic values and unity within the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the media on the occa­sion of the “Paigham-e-Pakistan Con­ference” here on Tuesday Maulana Azad stated Pakistan is a gift of Allah. It was achieved in the name of Islam and thousands of people sacrificed their lives for their dear homeland.

Now, it is the collective responsi­bility of all of us to forge unity in our ranks and foil the nefarious designs of enemies.

He added that the enemies want­ed to create division amongst the masses to weaken Pakistan. Ulema and civil society should play a role in propagating a message of peace, brotherhood and unity. The whole nation is standing by the armed forces in their struggle to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He also commended the media’s significant role in the country’s sta­bility and development. Reflecting on recent challenges in Gilgit, he expressed satisfaction with the suc­cessful dialogue that contributed to restoring peace in the region.

Concerning local issues like the Jaranwala situation a few months back, he stated that the government took timely action. He urged people not to take the law into their own hands. It is only the responsibility of the State to act.

The wrong use of social media should be discouraged, he main­tained. Maulana Azad asserted there is no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan, emphasiz­ing the country’s dedication to spreading a positive message glob­ally. He underlined Pakistan’s sup­port for Palestine, condemning the ongoing violence and calling for international intervention to stop the bloodshed.