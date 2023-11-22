Sherry for collaborative efforts to combat climate change

ISLAMABAD - Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday called for urgent action to combat climate change and its profound impact on Pakistan, saying that the demand for interventions must go beyond mere government policies and focus on collaborative efforts involving civil society and the wider public.

The PPP leader was speaking at the Jinnah Institute’s ‘Pakistan’s Race to Resilience’ conference held in Islamabad. The conference brought together experts from the government, international organisations, and civil society to discuss the challenges and opportunities of climate resilience in Pakistan.

In her opening remarks, Sherry Rehman highlighted the devastating impact of climate change on Pakistan, noting that the country has suffered from record- breaking floods, heatwaves, and droughts in recent years. She, however, noted that in order to move toward resilience, policies alone cannot be the solution as there was a need for communities to get involved as well.

She said: “This is something I consistently assert: no government – the most effective government or the most low-intensity government – can achieve climate or environmental goals alone.” The Senator added that it was highly irresponsible of the public not to raise their voices against climate change as it would eventually affect everyone – from the elderly to the younger generation. “This is why I think we all need to become champion of stressing the dangers and the costs of climate inaction.”

She also talked about the outcomes of COP-28 and stressed that while there was an abundance of pre-COP talk about ensuring no one is left behind, yet currently, more than half the world is being excluded from climate- related decision-making.

“Moving from rhetoric to responsibility at COP is crucial and the key message,” she said.

The conference featured two panel discussions, one on climate finance and the other on local adaptation.

During the first panel discussion, focused on climate finance, Najy Benhassine, World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan, said that Pakistan needs to develop its own home-grown plans to access climate finance.

“It is true it takes capacity and preparedness to identify potential, but my personal view is that none of it will come to the needs of the hour to finance climate adaptation. Jane Marriot, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, said: “In the run-up to COP-28, there has been a lot of talking, but it’s the doing that matters. Renewable sector can attract that private sector funding but it’s the adaptation financing that is not getting the money.”

Talking about Pakistan facing difficulties in accessing climate financing, Mujtaba Hussein, Assistant Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, said: “Across all the federal and provincial ministries, line ministries, and the provincial government, we do not have the capacity to design technical projects which are called bankable projects. This is one of the primary constraints that Pakistan has so far not been able to access that level of funding for a country of almost 250 million people, the way it should have been.”

The second panel discussion on local adaptation explored the role of communities in building resilience to climate change. Sobiah Beker, a climate advisor, emphasised the importance of indigenous knowledge in developing adaptation strategies.