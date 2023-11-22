Sindh CM directs SMBR to purge Sub-Registrar, Mukhtiarkar offices of corrupt, retired, private persons

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on the complaint of Karachi Bar Association members directed the Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) to take strict action against the corrupt practices being carried out in sub-registrar and mukhtiarkar offices.

This emerged in a meeting the chief minister held with a delegation of Karachi Bar Association’s Managing Committee here at CM House.

The delegation members included President Amir Saleem, Mahmoodul Hassan, Mumtaz Mehdi, Waqar Abbasi, Sabeeh Mahmood and others.

The KBA members told the CM that there was rampant corruption in sub-registrar offices where the gift deeds were not entertained until and unless the palms of the sub-registrar were properly greased. It was also pointed out that a retired mukhtiarkar has established his sway in the Muktiarkar office, taluka Sadr, Karachi.

The chief minister directed SMBR Zahid Abbasi to take strict action against the corrupt sub-registrar and mukhtiarkars. He directed the SMBR to purge all offices of the retired, private and corrupt persons. The SMBR said that he would hold a meeting with Karachi bar members and would take action on their complaints. The Karachi bar members complained that the dispensary of the bar had no medicines and the gutters were overflowing on the road along the City courts.

The CM directed KMC to construct the broken road of the city court and fix its drainage system.

He also directed the secretary of health to provide medicine to the Karachi bar dispensary and provide them with an ambulance - Rescue 1122.