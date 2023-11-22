Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh IGP inquires after injured constable at hospital

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of constable Mir Dost Jakhrani of Kashmore Police.
According to a spokesperson for Sindh Police, the IGP consoled the injured constable’s nephew and family. He also talked to the doctors of Aga Khan Hospital about the constable’s treatment.
The IGP asked the doctors for provision of all possible medical facilities and care. He directed AIGP Welfare that no effort should be spared in the treatment of the injured policeman.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023