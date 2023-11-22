Sindh IGP inquires after injured constable at hospital

KARACHI-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of constable Mir Dost Jakhrani of Kashmore Police.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh Police, the IGP consoled the injured constable’s nephew and family. He also talked to the doctors of Aga Khan Hospital about the constable’s treatment.

The IGP asked the doctors for provision of all possible medical facilities and care. He directed AIGP Welfare that no effort should be spared in the treatment of the injured policeman.