SJC issues written order regarding dismissal of complaint against Justice Tariq Masood

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has issued a written order regarding dismissal of a complaint against the Supreme Court’s Judge Jus­tice Sardar Tariq Masood. It said that the complain­ant Mrs. Amna Malik gave unsatisfactory answers of the questions and withheld information. She conceded that her complaint was not justified in view of the docu­ments seen by her. The SJC further said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood stated that he had been publicly defamed and as the com­plainant herself conceded that it was factually incor­rect he requested that action to be taken against her and against M. Azhar Siddique, ASC, who had tweeted her complaint. The order said that Justice Masood had also requested that since he was publicly defamed he should be publicly exonerated too and that the order passed today as well as the exami­nation of the complainant and answers to questions be disclosed and that he did not claim any confidentiality re­garding it or in respect of his written response. The SJC order said,”The complainant herself has stated that her complaint should not have been filed as the allegations were not correct. There is no substance in the complaint and we are of the opinion that it was filed malicious­ly to defame Justice Tariq Masood. The complaint is dismissed.” “The question whether the complainant should be proceeded against for filing a false complaint will be considered later,” it added. Regarding the re­quest of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the order cited clause 13 of the Supreme Ju­dicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005 which “stipu­lates that the proceedings of the council shall be conduct­ed in camera and shall not be open to public. However, cla­suse 13(3) of the procedure states that the proceedings, if so directed by the council, can be reported.