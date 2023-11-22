SJC serves show-cause notice on Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

The Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday issued a detailed show-cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The Supreme Court judge has been asked to respond to the notice within 14 days.

The show-cause was served on Justice Naqvi with a 4-1 majority, with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Ameer Bhatti and Justice Naeem Afghan voting in favour of show cause, while Justice Ijazul Ahsan voting against it.

In all, 10 complainants were heard against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, while his reservations were also reviewed by the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi had challenged the Supreme Judicial Council inquiry launched against him over alleged misconduct and assets beyond means.

It may be mentioned here that only council members consulted during Wednesday’s meeting.

On Tuesday, Justice Naqvi had his objections examined by council members who, in turn, heard the complainants' perspectives.

The complainants presented evidence and relevant documents, while Justice Naqvi's objections underwent council review. Deliberations included consideration of issuing a second show cause notice to Justice Naqvi.

Sources said that Khawaja Haris proposed maintaining confidentiality until a final decision was reached, prompting the council to restrict public disclosure of the proceedings.