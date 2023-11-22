SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

KARACHI-Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s 29th meeting of Syndicate was held on Tuesday at the Conference Room of the university, chaired by Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai.

The Syndicate approved minutes related to the academic and administrative matters, passed earlier in different statutory bodies. Decisions regarding administrative and academic matters were also made.

The members of the syndicate expressed satisfaction over SMIU’s performance in many areas including academic activities and development. They also appreciated services of Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai for successfully heading the university towards progress and making it quality institution of higher education.

They said Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has promoted the SMIU as a reputable seat of learning and has achieved many milestones in different fields, including encouraging research work in the university and increasing strength of students from 1,800 to 6,000 in the last three years. Dr Sahrai speaking in the meeting said SMIU has fully concentrated on its quality education, research work and related purely academic activities. The vice chancellor informed the syndicate that SMIU’s students’ population is growing during every admission time, but it has been restricted due to limited space available at the present campus. “Despite that difficulty the space issue will be resolved soon,” the vice chancellor said.

The meeting was attended by Noor Ahmed Samo, Secretary Universities and Boards Department, Dr AQ Mughal, Nominee of HEC and Research Professor at Greenwich University, Prof Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Vice Chancellor NED University, Prof Dr Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Haji M Hanif Tayyab, former federal minister, Ms Nasreen Askari, Director and Co-founder Mohata Palace Museum, Prof Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, Professor of SMIU (Representative of Professors), Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of IT Dr Ambreen Fazal, Associate Professor (Representative of Associate Professors), and other prominent figures.