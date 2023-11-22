Soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed in KP

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have eliminated three terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince, said the media wing of the military on Tuesday. According to the ISPR, on 20 November 2023, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Kulachi in Dera Ismail Khan district and af­ter intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. In a separate operation conducted in the general area Kot Azam, South Waziristan district, one more terrorist was sent to hell, according to the ISPR. Weap­ons and ammunition were also recovered from all three killed terrorists, who, the ISPR said, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians. In anoth­er incident that occurred in general area Gharyoum, North Waziristan district, the ISPR added, an improvised explo­sive device exploded and re­sultantly, Sepoy Shahzeb (26), resident of district Rawalpin­di embraced Shahadat. Saniti­zation operations were carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the se­curity forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR concluded.