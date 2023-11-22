Soldiers’ Valour

The recent attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district resulting in the tragic martyrdom of Sepoy Shahzeb serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by terrorism in the region. The sacrifice of soldiers like Shahzeb highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in combating terrorism, especially with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups intensifying their activities.

The Pakistan Army’s swift response with intelligence-based operations in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan underscores the determination to counter extremist elements. In the general area of Kulachi in Dera Ismail Khan, two terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire on November 20, 2023. Another operation in South Waziristan’s Kot Azam general area resulted in the elimination of one terrorist. The recovery of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists highlights their active involvement in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and innocent civilians.

The sacrifices made by soldiers like Sepoy Shahzeb, who bravely confronted terrorism, deserve profound respect and acknowledgment. The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in the general area of Gharyoum, North Waziristan, leading to Shahzeb’s martyrdom, underscores the gravity of the threats faced by our forces. Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area, showcasing the unwavering determination of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorism in recent months, with the TTP and other militant outfits intensifying their actions against security forces. The state’s response, exemplified by recent operations, reflects the commitment to curb terrorism. However, the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, released in October, indicates the challenges faced by security forces, with at least 386 personnel lost in the first nine months of 2023—a troubling eight-year high.

As we honour the memory of Sepoy Shahzeb and others who have laid down their lives, it is imperative to recognize the collective efforts required to address the complex challenges posed by terrorism. The nation stands united against these threats, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers only strengthen our resolve to secure a peaceful and prosperous future.